US charges 'Call of Duty' swatter's alleged co-conspirators

The FBI arrested Patel and Stewart on the morning of January 23rd, while Patten agreed to surrender.

If found guilty, the three men could face stiff penalties. Conspiracy by itself can lead to a maximum sentence of five years in prison, while fake bomb threats can result in sentences as long as 10 years. Patel and Patten could also see worse punishments. Pattent's alleged interstate commerce crime carries a 5-year maximum sentence, while the two accusations of bank fraud against Patel could put him in prison for up to 30 years.

It's not clear how Patel and Stewart will plead, or whether the trio will face the maximum penalties if they're convicted. However, we wouldn't expect leniency. While they're not involved in the Call of Duty-related swatting that led to the death of Andrew Finch, they're each accused of making multiple threats. These wouldn't have been momentary lapses of judgment.