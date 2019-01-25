Google's next I/O conference begins May 7th

If you're a fan of all things Google, you already have a date to mark on your calendar for 2019. Developer Till Kottmann has 'cheated' Google's I/O conference puzzle to reveal that this year's event will take place between May 7th and May 9th at the familiar Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View. We've since confirmed the timing with Google. While the news is likely coming sooner than Google anticipated, you might want to try solving the puzzle yourself if you're a coder -- Google is promising free tickets to those who decipher the clues as intended.