Nokia returns to the US with help from Verizon and Cricket Wireless

For Cricket Wireless, HMD will offer Nokia 3.1 Plus: a 5.99-inch device with HD+ display, 13MP and 5MP rear cameras, 8MP front cam, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and 3,500 mAh battery. It's powered by the Snapdragon 439 platform, a processor Qualcomm launched last year for mid-tier phones. The Nokia 3.1 Plus will be available for sale at the Cricket Wireless website and its retail outlets starting today for $160.

Meanwhile, HMD's Verizon phone is called the Nokia 2 V, which has a 5.5-inch HD screen, 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 5MP front cam, 8GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery and the capability to support microSD cards up to 128GB. HMD didn't reveal the pricing for this one, but it's worth noting that it's powered by an older processor (Snapdragon 425). The Nokia 2 V will be available on Verizon's website and in-store on January 31st.

In addition to Verizon and Cricket Wireless, HMD has also teamed up with Rogers to release an exclusive phone in Canada "very soon" under the chatr brand.

Maurizio Angelone, HMD Global's VP for Americas, said in a statement: