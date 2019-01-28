Premium subscriptions are now available on the Roku Channel

With the new support for premium content, subscription channels will appear within the Roku Channel's existing library of more than 10,000 free, ad-supported movies and TV shows. Roku users can browse content from the premium services, start free trials and sign up for a subscription all through the Roku Channel. Once a user signs up for a subscription service, that content will appear sprinkled in with the free content. The idea is to make sure peope don't have to hop over to another app or leave Roku's ecosystem in order to watch their favorite shows and movies.

In addition to supporting premium services, Roku also announced that the Roku Channel will finally be available through Roku mobile apps. The Roku Channel will first arrive for iOS via an update available today. Android devices are expected to gain access to the Roku Channel starting in mid-February.