Firefox offers clearer, more flexible privacy controls

Mozilla has made privacy a focus in Firefox for years, but it knows that only matters if you're actually comfortable using those privacy features. To that end, it's releasing a desktop update that's all about simplifying those controls while simultaneously offering more powerful tools. Firefox 65 includes a reworked Content Blocking section that gives you three options: Standard (blocks known trackers in private sessions), Strict (blocks those trackers in all sessions) and Custom. You can be as hands-off or specific as you like, and you don't have to compromise privacy in the process.