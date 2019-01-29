Firefox offers clearer, more flexible privacy controls

Mozilla has made privacy a focus in Firefox for years, but it knows that only matters if you're actually comfortable using those privacy features. To that end, it's releasing a desktop update that's all about simplifying those controls while simultaneously offering more powerful tools. Firefox 65 includes a reworked Content Blocking section that gives you three options: Standard (blocks known trackers in private sessions), Strict (blocks those trackers in all sessions) and Custom. You can be as hands-off or specific as you like, and you don't have to compromise privacy in the process.
The new version isn't a one-trick pony. This also introduces support for the royalty-free AV1 video format in Windows, and overhauled performance management can help you explain when a site or add-on is struggling. You'll also find WebP image support. And if you're in the Mac camp, you'll be glad to hear that Firefox will load websites sent through Handoff from your iOS devices. There's a little bit of functionality for everyone, then, even if you aren't the sort to fret over privacy settings.