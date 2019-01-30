Google Chrome will warn you of lookalike URLs

It's pretty common for malicious actors to lock down common misspellings of popular sites in attempts to catch people off guard when they make a mistake typing in a URL. Those sites often look like the real thing but are designed to steal a person's credentials and other information. While Google Chrome's experimental feature, the browser will present a dropdown panel under the URL bar. The notification draws attention to the fact that the user may be visiting a site they don't intend to and offers to redirect them to the correct domain. That combined with Chrome's existing warnings about unsecure sites should hopefully be enough to keep people from falling for scams.

In order to enable the extra bit of protection, visit chrome://flags/#enable-lookalike-url-navigation-suggestions. The feature will likely find its way its way into Chrome as a default feature at some point, but there is no word on when that will be.