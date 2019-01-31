Nintendo is making a 'Dr. Mario World' mobile game with Line

The doctor is in! Mario puts on the white coat once again in the mobile game Dr. Mario World, targeting an early summer 2019 global release. #DrMario https://t.co/DTRBympHj0 pic.twitter.com/RfMZbbs3Mp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2019

Nintendo has been cranking out mobile games in recent years, launching titles for smartphones from its famous franchises such as Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing. It's hoping to make Dr. Mario World available for download worldwide in early summer this year for iOS and Android. If everything falls into place for the company, the puzzle game might come out at the same time as Mario Kart Tour for mobile.