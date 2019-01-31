Volkswagen electrifies the dune buggy

The company says the concept model proves that the MED has the "potential to facilitate the development of low-volume niche vehicles" and not just large scale ones. Volkswagen is hoping to sell 10 million electric cars based on that platform, but it clearly plans to use MED for smaller projects. It's not entirely clear if Volkswagen plans to sell electric dune buggies in the future. At the moment, it's a one-of-a-kind fully electric concept that the automaker plans to showcase for the first time at the 89th International Geneva Motor Show from March 7th to 17th.

"A buggy is more than a car. It is vibrancy and energy on four wheels," Klaus Bischoff, Head Designer at Volkswagen, said. "These attributes are embodied by the new e-buggy, which demonstrates how a modern, non-retro interpretation of a classic can look and, more than anything else, the emotional bond that electric mobility can create."