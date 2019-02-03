India opens its first center for human spaceflight

There's a lot of work left to do. Gaganyaan will only fly in unpiloted form in December 2020, and the hoped-for crewed mission should take place in December 2021. Many pieces will have to fall into place, and India has faced some of the same teething troubles other space programs have faced. If everything goes well, though, India could have a truly independent way to deliver people to orbit -- it wouldn't have to rely on partner nations. That, in turn, could make spaceflight less of a privileged rarity and more of an everyday reality.