Xbox Live will soon connect players on Android, iOS and Switch

The session will provide a "first look" at the kit. You shouldn't expect titles to support Xbox Live for a while, even if the software toolbox is complete by the time GDC starts.

It's still a big move, and reflects Microsoft's shift toward services as part of its gaming strategy. Between its planned game streaming service, Game Pass and its rumored cloud-only Xbox, the company is less interested in where you play and more that you're using its technology. Not that this won't serve as a sales pitch for Xbox consoles and Windows, of course. If you're gaming on your phone and you regularly use Xbox Live, you might be more likely to pick up an Xbox knowing that your contacts (and in some cases, your games) will be there.