Periscope lets broadcasters open their streams to guests

"With this launch, we're enabling richer conversations by allowing viewers to call in, like a talk show, and join with their voice," Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter's head of product, said in a statement to Engadget. "This makes live conversations even more fluid, and allows for new possibilities and ways people can have conversations."

Guests will only be able to join in with their microphones for now, but Twitter is working on a way to let them share video. Twitter also plans to bring the feature to its own live video option.