Image credit: Twitter
Periscope lets broadcasters open their streams to guests

Up to three people can call into your live videos at the same time.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Services
Periscope is paving the way for broadcasters to host talk shows and invite viewers to go beyond comments and hearts by joining the conversation with their voices. As of today, you can add three guests to a stream on the Twitter-owned service. People can request to join the conversation, and they can drop in and out at any time.

"With this launch, we're enabling richer conversations by allowing viewers to call in, like a talk show, and join with their voice," Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter's head of product, said in a statement to Engadget. "This makes live conversations even more fluid, and allows for new possibilities and ways people can have conversations."

Guests will only be able to join in with their microphones for now, but Twitter is working on a way to let them share video. Twitter also plans to bring the feature to its own live video option.

