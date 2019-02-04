Samsung ends its sketchy Supreme collaboration

Those dreams of a Samsung phone with some Supreme livery will remain just that. Samsung China, in an oddly-timed Sunday post on Weibo, is terminating its team-up with Supreme Italia. Yes, we're sure you're on Weibo only occasionally (so many social networks, so little time) so with help from Engadget Chinese, we've translated Samsung's statement:
"Samsung Electronics had previously mentioned a collaboration with Supreme Italia at the Galaxy A8s China launch event on December 10th, Samsung Electronics has now decided to terminate this collaboration."