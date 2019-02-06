'Crackdown 3' multiplayer test begins February 7th on Xbox and PC

You won't have to wait until February 15th to see if Crackdown 3 is worth its protracted development process, although you might want to temper your expectations. Microsoft is launching a stress test for the game's Wrecking Zone mode at 3PM Eastern on February 7th (installations are available at 12PM) to see how well its cloud-based destruction fares in real-world conditions. It's "not a beta," Microsoft emphasized -- this is about collecting data and feedback based on a slice of the finished game. You'll be limited to the Agent Hunter mode on one map, but there will be multiple play sessions, including two on the 7th and others on the weekend.