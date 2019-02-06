Someone at Samsung thinks a stylus with a camera is a good idea

Judging by the patent, Samsung is experimenting with a few set-ups for its concept. In one illustration, the lens is placed in the upper chamber of the S Pen with a control key that lets you toggle the zoom. Another sketch shows multiple camera lenses positioned within the stylus. The current S Pen is fitted with a clicker that lets you take snaps with the Note 9. But this future version could free you up to take a bigger range of shots with the phone acting as a viewfinder. That's if it ever makes it out of the concept phase and to the masses.

It's not the only futuristic stylus being etched out either. Last year, an Apple patent revealed a next-gen Pencil that could draw in mid-air. More recently we've seen Microsoft release a smaller Classroom Pen for kids and Logitech's Crayon for the 2018 iPad.