EA's 'Apex Legends' already topped 10 million players

It has only been a few days since EA and Respawn Entertainment's battle royale entry appeared, and so far Apex Legends is getting a decent reception. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella announced that it has already attracted over 10 million players in three days on PS4, Xbox One and PC, with more than one million people playing at the same time.

That still leaves it with considerable ground to make up on the game it most closely mimics, Epic's also free-to-play Fortnite, which last reported a peak concurrent user count of over 8.3 million, and may have topped that with 10 million during a live concert last week.

While a vocal group online has expressed their disappointment that the game isn't Titanfall 3 -- EA said there is something new in that franchise on the way -- our impressions have been mostly positive so far. Now, whether or not it has staying power among the heap of similar shooters that includes Call of Duty: Blackout, PUBG and, of course, Fortnite, remains to be seen.