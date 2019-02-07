Lyft agrees to pay its drivers the minimum wage in New York

When first introduced, the rules didn't sit well with Lyft, Uber and other firms. Lyft told Engadget at the time that the rules would incentivize shorter rides and discourage trips from boroughs outside of Manhattan.

Another organization, the Independent Drivers Guild, said contract drivers in the city were earning just $11.90 per hour before the law went into effect. Before implementing the minimum wage law, NYC forced all ride-hailing services to offer an in-app tipping option. According to the IDC, Lyft and Juno actually tried to block the rules just before they went into effect, so it launched a petition that garnered 2,500 driver signatures.

While Uber and Lyft have been a boon for riders, critics of ride-hailing services say that drivers barely make a living wage. "All workers deserve the protection of a minimum wage, whether they work on an app-­based platform or at a brick and mortar store," said the IDC. "Drivers and riders want options for their trips, but they want responsible options and companies that pay their drivers a livable wage. We are glad Lyft is now recognizing this and will pay the wage."