Amazon revives its live shopping stream with a larger scope

Interaction plays a large role. You can ask hosts questions much like you would through an app like Instagram, whether you're on the web or using the Amazon mobile app. The brands themselves, meanwhile, have access to a new (and currently iOS-only) Live Creator app to broadcast, chat and track the success of their shows.

It currently has a limited reach. The dedicated Live section only appeared in the mobile app this week, for instance. While many people worldwide can watch, companies have to be US Professional Sellers who've signed up for the Amazon Brand Registry. It explicitly forbids livestreams from Hong Kong and mainland China.

There's no guarantee this will succeed, although the more inclusive strategy could rope in more viewers. If nothing else, it illustrates Amazon's recent focus on shopping recommendations -- the company knows its vast catalog can be intimidating, and it's betting that a nudge in the right direction might get you to buy things you'd otherwise miss.