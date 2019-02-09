The Morning After: Speak & Spell's return

Of course it is.Speak & Spell is B-A-C-K

Basic Fun is introducing a revived $25 Speak & Spell that includes all the familiar games, that simple segmented display (albeit one based on modern LCDs) and, of course, that signature orange-and-yellow design. There's one other big difference: It's using recorded dialog processed to sound like it's synthesized, instead of generating sounds on the spot.

One last pic.Kepler beams back final image from its almost decade-long journey

Check out the space telescope's last-ever snapshot before it ran out of fuel.

Well, almost.Elon Musk: Model 3 price now starts at $35,000

Tesla has lowered the Model 3's price across all versions by $1,100, so you can now get the mid-range battery option for $42,900 before incentives. Meanwhile, the car's long-range version now costs $49,900, while the performance option will set you back $60,900. Elon Musk said that means the Model 3 now has a starting price of $35,000, though that's after you apply tax credits and fuel savings -- you'll have to wait a bit more for the long-promised Tesla car with a $35,000 base price.

Fire up the ColdFusion, Geocities is back.The 'Captain Marvel' site revisits classic 90s web design

If you remember web browsing in the days of 28.8 dial-up and web rings then the official Captain Marvel site will be an unexpected treat. The movie is set in 1995, and appropriately its official website looks like something made for viewing via Netscape Navigator (even if its code is a little too hefty to access without a modern broadband connection).

Google's new feature takes a page from Firefox Monitor.Chrome can tell you if your passwords have been compromised

Once installed, Google's Password Checkup extension will simply sit in your Chrome browser and alert you if you enter a username / password combination that it "knows to be unsafe." The company says it has a database of 4 billion credentials that have been compromised in various data breaches that it can check against.



When the extension detects an insecure password, it'll prompt you with a big red dialog box to immediately update your info. It's handy, but users might wonder exactly what Google can see -- to that end, Google says the extension "never reveal[s] this personal information."

