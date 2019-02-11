OnePlus will show a 5G prototype at Mobile World Congress

OnePlus is finally ready to show off 5G hardware after months of talking about it. The phone maker will have a presence at Qualcomm's booth during Mobile World Congress (February 25th through February 28th), and it plans to feature a 5G "prototype." It'll give attendees a chance to "connect and communicate" with the community using the next-gen wireless tech, and will demo the possibilities for "5G gaming." Really, it's a peek at what OnePlus might do for its first 5G phone.