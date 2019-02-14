Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images
Amazon won't build its HQ2 in NYC after all

Reports last week suggested the retail giant was having second thoughts.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
8m ago in Business
Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Amazon is officially pulling out of its plan to build a second headquarters (aka HQ 2) in New York. Reports suggested last week the company was having doubts about the project in Long Island City, Queens, following stern opposition from residents and lawmakers.

"The commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term," the company told Reuters in a statement. "We do not intend to re-open the HQ2 search at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada."

After a lengthy search for a second headquarters to augment its Seattle base, Amazon revealed that it would split HQ 2 between Long Island City and Arlington, Virginia.

Developing...

