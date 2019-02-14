Amazon won't build its HQ2 in NYC after all

"The commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term," the company told Reuters in a statement. "We do not intend to re-open the HQ2 search at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada."

After a lengthy search for a second headquarters to augment its Seattle base, Amazon revealed that it would split HQ 2 between Long Island City and Arlington, Virginia.

Developing...