Samsung will open three real stores in the US February 20th

On the same day we meet the Galaxy S10, Samsung is going to "celebrate 10 years of Galaxy" with three new retail locations in the US. While it has previously opened stores around the world, in the US Samsung has preferred to spread its Experience shops as store-within-a-store pop-up shops that mostly exist inside Best Buy. So now in the US, customers can go to a Samsung store and actually purchase something.

The Americana at Brand– 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210 Roosevelt Field on Long Island– 630 Old Country Rd, Garden City, NY 11530 The Galleria in Houston– 5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

There are also hands-on demos and walk-in repairs available. The three locations opening February 20th are in California, Texas and New York, and Samsung claims these locations "are just the beginning." Even if you're not interested in picking up a Galaxy slate or getting the battery in your Note replaced, they'll also have 8K TVs, a 4K gaming lounge and 4D VR. If Samsung expands these stores to more cities, it could put some interesting pressure on other tech companies-turned-retailers like Apple and Microsoft.