NBA game recaps are coming to Facebook Watch

Each week, the NBA will host a watch party in the hope fans will check out recaps and videos together in real time and discuss them. The WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League will have watch parties too, but those will take place monthly. The NBA has an extensive reach on Facebook, with more than 400 million followers across various player, team and league pages.

The deal expands the range of sports offerings on Watch as Facebook tries to draw fans to watch games there. Facebook has streamed (or will soon offer) MLB games, PGA Tour events, NFL highlights, Premier League soccer matches and a WWE show.