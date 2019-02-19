AT&T's LTE is now an option on all Airstream camping trailers

You no longer have to be overly picky about your choice of trailer if you want to stay online during a cross-country trip. Airstream has extended its team-up with AT&T to make LTE access available to any Airstream trailer, not just the 2019 Classic. If you want to connect your Basecamp or Globetrotter while you're camping, it's just a question of paying up.
That price is steep, mind you. The necessary roof-mounted Airstream Connected hardware (a router, high-gain antenna and GPS) costs $999, and you'll still need a data plan on top of that. You might want to consider a portable hotspot that will be useful beyond the trailer, especially in situations where reliable electricity is a scarce commodity. Airstream's option is primarily for those who value a slicker, hassle-free experience.