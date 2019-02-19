House committee hopes to question Facebook over group privacy

On top of this, the complaint asserted that Facebook didn't adequately explain privacy policies to group users, tried to "nudge" people into joining patient support groups and broke an FTC reporting rule by failing to disclose health record breaches.

The Committee wants to hold its meeting no later than March 1st.

We've asked Facebook for comment. It already ended the practice that allowed bulk data collection, however, and has maintained that there wasn't a privacy vulnerability. It added that there's an option for secret groups that are harder to join and thus less prone to infiltration from malicious actors. The Committee won't necessarily discover details that could result in a larger inquiry or legislation. Still, Facebook likely knows it has to tread carefully. It's already facing an FTC fine over privacy issues, and this won't help matters.