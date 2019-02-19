Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: georgeclerk via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Tune in to our Galaxy S10 liveblog tomorrow at 2PM ET!

We'll be unpacking all of Samsung's biggest announcements for you.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
51m ago in Mobile
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
georgeclerk via Getty Images

It's hard to believe sometimes, but Samsung's Galaxy S smartphones have been around for nearly a decade -- no wonder the company's trying something a little different for the launch of its new Galaxy S10s. Rather than compete for attention with everyone else at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung is taking over the Bill Graham Auditorium in San Francisco to celebrate ten generations of flagship phones. (Oh, and lots of other things too, we're sure.) How could we not liveblog that?

Granted, we have a fairly good sense of what Samsung plans to Unpack that day: expect a trio of phones at the very least, not to mention some details on its first 5G device, and maybe even some news about its wacky foldable. Knowing Samsung, we're probably in for a few more surprises, and no shortage of spectacle. We'll have a team on the ground (including intrepid senior editor Nicole Lee) covering the event as it unfolds while the rest of us provide insight and color from the home front, so be sure to bookmark our liveblog right here and visit again before Samsung Unpacked kicks off at 2PM Eastern/11AM Pacific on Wednesday, February 20.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr