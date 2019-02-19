Star Wars' porgs can be your virtual pets on Magic Leap One

When you hop into the experience, you'll see Chewbacca has left a device and a porg for you, while C-3PO (voiced here by the droid's usual actor, Anthony Daniels) will explain how to take care of your new virtual friend and expand the family. You might offer your porgs a treat, play with them or teach them how to navigate their environment by throwing toys for them to chase.

Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge of Lucasfilm's ILMxLAB, says Project Porg is "an aspirational experiment," which may "spark people's imagination about what's going to be possible in the world of mixed reality." We're still in the early stages of seeing what kinds of experiences developers plan to offer when the consumer version of Magic Leap's headset arrives, but here's hoping for more ways to get cute baby alien birds to chase a laser pointer around a room.