Samsung's first 5G phone is a higher-spec Galaxy S10

It includes a quartet of rear cameras. It has the same telephoto, wide-angle and ultra wide lenses as the S10 and S10+, as well as one for 3D depth sensing. On the other side, there's a front-facing camera, along with a 3D depth sensing lens. The S10 5G has 8 GB of RAM and an eight-core processor, while a fingerprint scanner is built into the display.

The battery has a larger capacity than the other S10s too -- 4,500mAh compared with 4,100mAh in the S10+ and the S10's 3,400mAh. The handset also supports super-fast, 25W charging, and lets you wirelessly charge a second device by placing it against the phone. Like its siblings, the S10 5G supports WiFi 6.

On the downside, there's a single SIM slot in the Galaxy S10 5G and no microSD card support. That means you'll have to make do with 256 GB of storage, the only available option for the handset.

Most importantly, there's that 5G connectivity. Samsung says you'll be able to use it to download an entire season of a TV show in minutes and take part in 4K video calls. Depending on where you live, though, you might have to wait a little while before you can truly take advantage of 5G -- carriers are still building out their networks. The Galaxy S10 5G will be a Verizon exclusive to begin with, and it should be available on AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile and Xfinity Mobile later in the summer.

Having a 5G phone right now might be more about making sure you're ready for a faster future. Still, Samsung is one of the first major phone-makers to reveal a 5G handset, so the Galaxy S10 5G is a big deal. Stay tuned to Engadget for more about the device, including a review.