HTC shows off Vive Cosmos VR controllers in a new video

Take a peek at the new #HTCVIVE COSMOS controllers. The gamer-friendly controls & seamless tracking on the VIVE COSMOS controllers are designed to give you greater control of your VR experience. Stay tuned into more COSMOS announcements on our website. https://t.co/oVcV3a2JKU pic.twitter.com/gVSq7vqQqu — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) February 20, 2019

While the Vive Cosmos and the Oculus Touch controllers both have a loop design, their buttons and joysticks are placed on opposite sides. You're supposed to hold the Touch with your thumbs resting at the top of the loop where the buttons are, whereas the Cosmos' controls are inside the loop instead. In addition, the video says the devices will be instantly compatible with your existing VR experiences.

HTC still hasn't revealed when it plans to release the Vive Cosmos system or how much the bundle, including the headset itself, will cost. The company did clarify at CES, though, that it's not a standalone system like the Vive Focus and will need a processing source to work. That said, HTC executives at the event suggested that it might be able to run on a PC or a smartphone, so it could be more more portable than PC-only platforms.