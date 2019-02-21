Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sinemia
save
Save
share

Sinemia ventures beyond movie subscriptions with direct ticket sales

You don't have to be a subscriber to buy tickets, either.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Sinemia

Sinemia isn't counting solely on movie theater subscriptions to draw you in. The service has launched an option to buy movie tickets in the US through either its apps or its website. You need to buy them for one of 400-plus participating theaters (from chains like B&B, Emagine or New Vision), but you don't need to be a Sinemia subscriber -- you can use it if you'd just prefer an alternative to your theater's usual ordering methods. You can buy in advance, reserve seats and buy additional tickets if more people will tag along.

The company says it's offering tickets as part of a strategy to "eventually serve every moviegoer." If it can't sell you a subscription, it can still get you into a showing. We'd add that this also serves as a sales pitch for subscriptions -- if you're frequently buying tickets through Sinemia, you might be tempted to pay for a membership knowing that you won't have to switch apps.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr