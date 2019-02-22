Analogue’s mini-Genesis will include an unreleased game from 1994

Analogue, the company behind the 2017 Super NT SNES clone, announced plans to release a Sega Genesis clone last fall. The console will simulate Sega Genesis hardware, while adding HD-output and audio that meets today's standards. Now, it's as if they said to themselves, "Why not throw in a spruced-up version of an original Sega Genesis game?" And better yet, one that few ever got to play.

The publisher Strictly Limited planned to bring Hardcore, a run-and-gun or shoot-'em-up game, to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita this year, but now, following Analogue's announcement, it looks like we'll see the game in April, when the Mega SG ships. This isn't the first time Analogue has bundled a never-released game with its hardware -- as Polygon notes, Super NT revived Super Turrican Director's Cut, around this time last year. Considering Analogue's focus on revitalizing the bygone 16-bit era, Hardcore feels like a fitting choice for its latest act of video game necromancy.