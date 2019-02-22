Smart glasses maker North reportedly lays off 150

In a statement to Engadget, North CEO Stephen Lake said the layoffs were necessary to "focus our resources and ensure we have sufficient runway to execute on our upcoming milestones over the next 18-24 months." Lake also defended expanding North's workforce more than 400 people, calling those hires "the right choices at the time." Lake claimed the company will do "everything they can" to ensure the laid-off employees will land on their feet.

North launched its first pair of smart glasses, the Focals, in January. The spectacles use holographic display technology to project information like weather updates and calendar notifications on the lens of the glasses. After releasing the wearables, North quickly cut the price from $999 to $599.99. It's not clear if that price adjustment was a response to slow sales.