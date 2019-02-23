BioWare outlines the next few months of 'Anthem'

You'll see three new events in Freeplay mode before February is over. In March, things get a little spicier with new Legendary Missions and rewards on top of further events. April, meanwhile, will introduce guilds (think clans), a new Mastery System for character progression, leaderboards and a new Stronghold on top of more events and missions.

The company is evaluating a "growing list of improvements" on top of this, the team's Chad Robertson said.

BioWare has an incentive to expand Anthem quickly. While the game didn't have as rough a start as Fallout 76, there's no question that it has received a lukewarm reaction -- and the company knows it. A roadmap like this gives existing players an incentive to stick around, and might entice newcomers put off by early reports.