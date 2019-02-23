NASA releases sharpest-ever images of distant Kuiper Belt object

The space agency is keen to brag about the feat. New Horizons got closer to MU69 than it did its main target, Pluto, thanks to "unprecedented precision" in calculations across multiple countries. There was a real chance the camera would miss the object entirely, according to mission team Principal Investigator Alan Stern.

You're not going to get better pictures than this, unfortunately. However, they're good enough that they could provide further insights around the object's formation and the kind of interactions it has roughly 4.1 billion miles from Earth. They're brief snapshots, but they could provide years of insights.