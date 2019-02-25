Qualcomm's latest PC platform brings speedy 5G data to laptops

It's ultimately a take on the base 8cx, but that still means a speedier 7-nanometer chip that should juggle considerably more tasks than the Snapdragon 850 and earlier parts.

PC makers are already receiving 8cx 5G samples, although you won't see the first shipping products until late 2019. Whether or not it jumpstarts the market for Snapdragon-powered PCs is unclear. While mobile 5G is rolling out in earnest in 2019, it'll still be limited to a patchwork of cities in those countries embracing the technology. For now, this could mostly be alluring to early adopters who want the fastest possible internet access for their laptops and are willing to make a few compromises in the short term.