Farming RPG ‘Stardew Valley’ finally comes to Android

In the "Zen-like farming simulator," players inherit an old farm and have to turn the land with some hand-me-down tools and a few coins. First a PC game, the indie hit has since been ported to PlayStation 4, Xbox and other consoles. It quickly became a fan favorite on the Switch, and last year, it was turned into a multiplayer game -- though, mobile versions do not yet support this feature.

Since the iOS version launched in October, the game's publisher Chucklefish and creator ConcernedApe have made a few changes: a save at any time feature, pinch-zoom and new controls, including a virtual joystick. The Android version also adds options to tend your flocks in Korean, Italian, French and Turkish, or the six other previously supported languages. If you're eager to plant your spring crops, pre-registration for the Android version is now open.