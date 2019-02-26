Tinder adds a ‘Spring Break’ mode for college spring flings

Tinder users will be able to set up their Spring Break badge when they see the Spring Break card appear in their pile of matches. Once it appears, daters will have the ability to select a vacation destination where they'll be the mid-semester recess. Other daters will see that location displayed as a badge on the user's profile. Tinder will show users potential matches who will be making the trip to the same spring break hot spot to increase the chances of finding a partner for the trip. For people opting to stay home, don't worry: there's a "Staycation" badge for you.

Tinder's decision to launch a Spring Break mode arrives backed by some pretty strong figures. According to the dating app, swipes increased by as much as 100-fold in popular spring break destinations in 2018. Tinder also tapped users enrolled in Tinder U, the service's mode specifically for connecting with other college kids, to determine what locations require badges.