Anti-vaxxers are the newest threat in 'Plague Inc.'

Alright, alright! You spoke, we listened. Neurie's very happy to hear that we're going to start figuring out anti-vaxxers soon. He's dying to try and get inside their heads. https://t.co/fYq09awgJc pic.twitter.com/Sof0aJE0yw — Plague Inc. / Rebel Inc. (@NdemicCreations) February 26, 2019

It's not clear yet exactly how the controversial anti-vax movement will be incorporated into the game. Ndemic Creations says it's going to start "figuring out anti-vaxxers soon," adding that their mascot Neurie is "dying to try and get inside their heads." One thing's for sure, though -- it'll make the Plague Inc. world a much more interesting place to annihilate with your deadly creations.