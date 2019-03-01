Sidewalk Labs thinks a reinvented awning will fix Toronto's winter

The modular concrete pavers are removable, replaceable, melt snow and ice, and have drainage and lighting to indicate oncoming traffic. The ideas aren't 'set in stone' but will be one display at Sidewalk's open house tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/T6g4aBWcbc — Linda Ward (@LindaWardCBC) March 1, 2019

Sidewalk will also demonstrate what it's calling a Building Raincoat, an awning it says will help protect sidewalks from wind, rain, sun and snow to make outdoor space usable throughout the year. It attaches to the sides of buildings and is fixed to ground anchors. It's made from a durable, lightweight and transparent plastic called ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene).

In addition, Sidewalk will have a number of art installations at the public event, which "use lighting, projection mapping, mud and other techniques to reflect on relationships between humans and animals in public space, and the broader connection of ecology and urbanism." Some of the works will be projected onto the awning. Along with the prototypes, Sidewalk will discuss some of its broader ideas about how to make its neighborhood liveable and accessible, in part through affordable housing and its transit system.