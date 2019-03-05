Mitsubishi shows off the future of its plug-in hybrid SUV line

On top of the high-tech drivetrain, the Engelberg Tourer packs active yaw control and "super all-wheel control," which taps the brakes to finely control power to each wheel. Other than range, there's no word on power or performance, though it's obviously not a Ferrari. It's not a stretch to imagine Mitsubishi using the PHEV drivetrain on future models of its successful Outlander PHEV lineup, so you might one day see something like it parked next to a chalet near you.