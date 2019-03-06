'Devil May Cry 5' reveals the live action mockups behind its cutscenes

Numerous games have offered behind-the-scenes footage that shows how cutscenes came to be. But what if you could play the entire game that way? Capcom, at least, is willing to give that a shot. When Devil May Cry 5 launches on March 8th, the Deluxe Edition will include an option to watch the live action footage used to visualize cutscenes before the CG comes into play. In essence, it's like watching a low-rent, sweded version of Devil May Cry -- action figures, cardboard trucks and simple costumes fill in for the usual digital wizardry.