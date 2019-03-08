Google Assistant will soon be more conversational on smart displays

Google is rolling out "continued conversation" to smart displays over the next few days, the company has confirmed to Android Central. The tech giant launched the feature for smart speakers last year in an effort to make conversations with Assistant feel more natural. It gives you a way to ask the voice AI follow-up questions without having to say "Hey, Google" over and over again. Now, that capability is coming to all Assistant-powered smart displays in the US set to English, including Google Home Hub and Lenovo Smart Clock.