Switch RPG 'Octopath Traveler' is coming to Android and iOS

The title is due to reach Japanese mobile app stores sometime later in 2019, although gamers can start applying on March 12th for access to an early demo. There's no mention of an international release, although that may just be a matter of time given that the original Octopath sold over 1.5 million copies. Just don't get your hopes up for a full-on console sequel -- the developers have already warned that it will take a "little while longer."