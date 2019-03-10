Series will give Snap's founding story the 'Social Network' treatment

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script depicts Spiegel as a hard partier in his college days who elbowed out one of the app's original programmers, replacing her with a male counterpart. One part of the script even shows the Snap chief exchanging text messages with Taylor Swift. "Hamptons?" the singer asked in the screenplay, to which Spiegel replied: "Want to be straight with you, I don't have time for a relationship rn." He also told Swift to "[f]eel free to write a song," and that didn't sit well with the artist who responded with a crisp "Fuck you, Evan."

And now to the featured scripts! First up: @Elissits' FRAT BOY GENIUS, illustrated by @boxbrown. pic.twitter.com/GW8KQclrrB — The Black List (@theblcklst) December 17, 2018

"We want to tell a story that's as compelling and interesting about Snapchat and Evan as The Social Network was for Facebook," Katzenberg said at SXSW. When the moderator during his panel said Snap HQ is feeling alarmed about the project, Katzenberg said that Spiegel "should be flattered" instead.

The film exec has also revealed that they're planning to launch Quibi in April 2020 and that they're aiming to publish over 100 pieces of content every week. That doesn't necessarily mean the platform will run as many as 100 titles all at once, though, since it will break long-form content into shorter pieces for easier consumption on a smaller screen.