'Halo: The Master Chief Collection' heads to PC with 'Reach' included

The staggered release is meant to ensure that each title is "right" without forcing players to wait until the whole collection is ready, 343's Brian Jarrard said.

Don't worry, Xbox One owners, you aren't left out. Reach is coming to the console, albeit in a split offering. Anyone who owns MCC will get the multiplayer content (including Forge and Theater) for free, but you'll have to pay for a "premium digital add-on" to get its central storyline and Firefight. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will unsurprisingly have access to the whole thing. Regardless of how you play, Microsoft vows to deliver 4K HDR visuals and 60 frames per second.

There's no release date yet. You can be sure that there's pressure to get it done quickly, though. With Halo Infinite on the way, Microsoft no doubt wants a way to rekindle interest in its best-known shooter (and help catch you up on the backstory) and boost sales for the latest title.