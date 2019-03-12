Sony expands PlayStation Now to seven more European countries

Sony is bringing PlayStation Now to more countries across Europe. As of today, players in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway have full access to the game streaming service. A public beta opened in those nations last month.
While it may have taken several years for PS Now to arrive in these countries, gamers there can take advantage of a library of hundreds of games at the outset (even if the service could use more PS4 titles in particular). Meanwhile, players can store some games on their consoles instead of having to stream them from Sony's servers.