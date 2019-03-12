Windows 10 can automatically uninstall updates with serious bugs

If that's the case, you'll probably see this message when your system boots up: "We removed some recently installed updates to recover your device from a startup failure." In an attempt to avoid the situation repeating itself, Windows will pause automatic installation of "problematic updates" for 30 days. Microsoft says that should give it a chance to get to the root of the problem and try to fix it.

You can install updates manually if you think Windows shouldn't have removed them, but your system may still nix them if they stop your computer from starting up properly. This is a welcome feature that could help people avoid having to resort to more drastic measures (such as formatting hard drives) to solve major issues.