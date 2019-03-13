NASA releases the final panorama that Opportunity took on Mars

Over the next months after that, the agency made more than thousand attempts to contact the rover. On February 13th, 2019, it had no choice but to admit that Opportunity is gone to humanity. This panorama combines photos taken through three filters that capture images in different wavelengths -- near-infrared, green and violet. Some parts are still black and white, because Pancam didn't have time to take photos of them through the green and violet filters before the dust storm hit.

Opportunity retired over a decade later than planned -- the mission launched in 2004 and was only supposed to last for 90 days. This magnificent panorama befits its excellent run as a source of data about the red planet.