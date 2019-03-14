Looks like iCloud is having problems

@AppleSupport what the heck is going on with the apple servers iCloud and Apple ID sign in has been messing up this morning — Shawn Savoie (@LabradorSavoie) March 14, 2019

Of course, the tweets are rolling in. Users are pinging Apple Support on Twitter to ask what's up with iCloud, complaining they can't sign in. Apple says it's investigating the situation and will update the System Status page as fixes go live.

At least Apple isn't alone with its connectivity woes this week. Facebook and Instagram (the latter of which is owned by the big FB) were down for most of the day on Wednesday, thanks to a server configuration change.