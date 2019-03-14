The Morning After: Android Q arrives

Smaller, but not lesser.Samsung Galaxy S10e review

The Galaxy S10e delivers the essentials of the S10 experience -- excellent performance, great cameras and improved software -- in a package that feels more manageable, both physically and financially. However, a smaller phone means a smaller battery, and its fingerprint sensor is in an odd location. If you can live with a few compromises, it still packs more than enough power and polish for those unwilling to jump the $1,000 price barrier for a new phone.

Latest and greatest.The Android Q beta is here with a focus on privacy

You can enroll in Google's beta program if you want to try Android Q now, although this initial version only supports Pixel devices (ranging from the original to the Pixel 3).

One for the road.NASA releases the final panorama that Opportunity took on Mars

This 360-degree photo is composed of 354 images taken by the rover's Panoramic Camera (Pancam) from May 13th through June 10th. It shows the vehicle's final resting place in Perseverance Valley located in Endurance Crater's western rim. The rover lost touch with NASA in June after it reported the approaching storm that ultimately covered its solar panels with dust and rocks.

Respawn wanted a day where potentially interested gamers couldn't escape 'Apex.'EA reportedly paid Ninja $1 million to stream 'Apex Legends'

That was an expensive media blitz.

'Gemini Man' stars Will Smith as a hitman on the run from his clone.Paramount is urging theaters to show Ang Lee's new sci-fi movie at 120 fps

Ang Lee hasn't given up on high-frame-rate cinema despite the expensive misfire that was Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. The two-time Oscar winner is shooting his upcoming film, sci-fi assassin thriller Gemini Man, in 3D at 120 frames-per-second (fps) and 4K resolution.

