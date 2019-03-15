'The Sims 4' will stop supporting 32-bit PCs in June

We hope you weren't determined to run The Sims 4 on the same PC you had when it came out in 2014. The developers have warned that the life simulator will end support for 32-bit operating systems and non-Metal Macs in June 2019. Simply put, it's about "growing, improving and optimizing the game." And for Mac users, it's virtually necessary. Apple started deprecating OpenGL visuals as of macOS Mojave, and Metal is the only way EA can guarantee cutting-edge performance and features going forward.
The game will still be playable, but you'll have to make a number of sacrifices. Existing players will have to download The Sims 4: Legacy Edition, a frozen-in-time version that uses the old standards. It'll only work with add-on packs released in February 2019 or earlier, and online features like the Gallery, game banners and social tie-ins will stop functioning. You also won't receive bug fixes. This is a not-so-subtle nudge to update your PC -- EA is just making sure that you're not completely left out if you can't justify upgrading right away.